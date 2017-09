TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tippecanoe is off to a good start in it’s second season as a member of the GWOC.

Tonight the 2-0 Red Devils played host to an improving Northmont team that was coming off it’s first win of the season.

The Thurderbolts had an early 3 to 0 lead against the Red Devils in the game, which foreshadowed the teams win with a final score of 17 to 6.