Operation Football Week 3: Oakwood vs. Carlisle

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Carlisle Indians hosted the Oakwood Lumberjacks Friday night.

The Indians had a tough start to the game, forced to punt on the opening drive the snap gets away and the Lumberjacks’ Carsten King makes the tackle. From there, Oakwood gets a 7 to 0 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Carlisle’s DJ Chambers takes the ball and weaves his way down the field and he’ll take it for a 90 yard touchdown

Oakwood would answer but, comes up short.

In overtime, Carlisle wins a thriller against Oakwood… 43-41.

