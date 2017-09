BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Fans played games, listened to the bands play and cheered on their teams at the Operation Football Week 3 Tailgate of the Week at Beavercreek.

Zac Ptts and Hutch Konerman predict the “Battle of the Borders” game will be a good one Friday night. Thanks to our co-sponsors Lee’s Chicken and Sinclair Community College.