Union wants Ohio police officer who punched man reinstated

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A police union in a Cleveland suburb is asking the city to reinstate a police officer and expunge any record of his suspension after he was recorded repeatedly punching a man.

Cleveland.com reports Officer Michael Amiott and a union representative will meet with Euclid Mayor Kristen Gail next week to discuss the grievances. Amiott was initially suspended 15 days for the Aug. 12 encounter. The mayor announced a 30-day extension last week.

A video viewed millions of times on Facebook shows Amiott punching 25-year-old Richard Hubbard III more than a dozen times and hitting his head on pavement several times after Amiott stopped him for a suspended driver’s license.

If the union and city cannot agree on Amiott’s grievances, an arbitrator will be brought in.

