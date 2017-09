A beautiful festival weekend! Enjoy sunshine this afternoon. So many fun activities going on this weekend across the Miami Valley. Highs throughout the weekend will be very comfortable even though they are below normal.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny and continued nice. High near 70

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 47

SUNDAY: Sunny and nice. High 72

More comfortable fall temperatures continue for the week ahead. Remnants of Irma may affect the area mid week.