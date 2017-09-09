Former Dayton fire chief hopes his Florida home will be spared by Irma

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– A former Dayton fire chief and his wife have been evacuated from their home in Florida because of hurricane Irma.

They planned to wait out the storm but were forced to leave.

Tonight, Ron and Jan Fleming are hunkered down in Fort Myers with some friends.

“Once they issued the mandatory evacuation, my wife convinced me that it was fine to go,” said Ron Fleming.

Ron felt confident as his home was built to withstand a category 3 hurricane.

The Flemings recently finished remodeling their home last spring, making the move harder.

“It’s a house. I mean if it is not there anymore. We have insurance..it’ll be very hard and difficult…we won’t have anywhere to live,” Ron said.

While Ron waits to go home, he is also worried about his neighbors.

“My next-door neighbor, he did not leave and he lives in a shack. I just cant imagine that he is going to survive.”

The couple describes the streets as barren. Grocery stores near empty. The Flemings are thankful they stocked up days ago.

Now they are waiting for the storm to pass, hoping they will see their home again.

“It was sad to leave it, not knowing what we will come back to. As far as help, we don’t know yet. Hopefully we won’t need it. But we will have to wait and see,” said Jan Fleming.

2 NEWS will follow up with the family after Irma passes.