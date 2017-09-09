Tipp City family stuck on cruise ship because of Irma

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– A Tipp City couple is stuck on a cruise ship because of hurricane Irma.

The couple is safe and out of harms way, but they might be stuck on the ship until Friday.

Kevin and Holly Timmerman say they are being taken care of, but anxiety is hitting them in waves.

“It isn’t really fear but it is more or less just anxiety of not knowing when we will be back or what we are coming back to,” Kevin said.

The Timmerman’s are currently in New Orleans, but will be back at sea by Sunday morning because they cannot stay at the port.

Some cruisers were able to fly out of Louisiana, but the Timmerman’s have cars back in Florida..

They opted to stay on the ship.

“Are we going to be able to get back to Port Canaveral and will our cars be destroyed? Are we going to get back and have those types of issues. Are we going to be able to find fuel when we get back?” Kevin said.

As the Timmerman’s worried about their cars, they soon realized many of their fellow passengers have a lot more on their mind.

“There are many people on this ship that are from Florida. They don’t know if they are going back and if their homes will still be in tact. I’m simply feeling foolish because we are worried about a rental car,” Kevin said.

As Irma prepares to make landfall, the family has no idea when and if they will go back to Florida.

The captain said it could happen between Wednesday and Friday, depending on the damage Irma brings.

“The mood has changed. It hasn’t changed to anger or anything like that. I think it’s just the unknown. When are we going to be back home?”

The Timmerman’s say the ship has plenty of food and the cruise line has kept an open line of communication to its passengers.

2 NEWS will follow-up with the family as they make their way home.