Dayton one of 40 Ohio police agencies to split $3M for drug response teams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Forty law enforcement agencies around Ohio are getting a combined $3 million in state grants for teams that aim to address the state’s opioid epidemic by helping people who overdose get treatment and other support.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says the funding allotted in the state budget will help expand or replicate two types of partnerships, known as Drug Abuse Response Teams and Quick Response Teams. They involve law enforcement agencies working with drug treatment providers and other partners to help overdose survivors through a recovery process.

The grant recipients include agencies in Akron, Canton, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and Youngstown, as well as smaller cities such as Chillicothe, East Liverpool, Findlay, Mansfield, Springfield and Troy.

The amounts awarded range from about $45,000 to $125,000.