DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are investigating a break-in at the Boys and Girls Club on West Stewart Street.

Police officers responded to a burglary alarm after midnight Sunday.

When they arrived they found an air conditioning unit had been pushed inside and the thieves climbed inside.

The unknown culprit stole a 42-inch flat screen television.

If you know anything about this crime you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).