Flyers defeat Southeast Missouri State

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton football team held off Southeast Missouri for a 25-23 win Saturday at Welcome Stadium. Senior running back Tucker Yinger, who had his second-consecutive 100-yard rushing game, led the Flyers with 24 carries for 141 yards. Freshman placekicker Patrick Sandler tied the Dayton single-game record with four field goals.

The Dayton secondary came up big, with two interceptions in regulation and another by Jack Crain on a two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game with 46 seconds left. UD safety David Leisring led the Flyers defensively, with 13 tackles, one pass breakup and the game’s first interception.

GAME SUMMARY

For the second straight week, Dayton jumped out to a 10-0 lead. Kyle Kaparos hit J.P. Forcucci on a 19-yard scoring pass with 7:19 left in the first, and then Patrick Sandler split the uprights for a 32-yard field goal just before the first quarter ended, to give the Flyers a 10-0 lead after one quarter.

Southeast Missouri chewed up more than eight minutes on the clock to drive 85 yards for its first score. Marquis Terry took it in from the three. Sandler added another field goal (25 yards) to make the halftime score Dayton 13, SEMO 7.

Sandler put one in from 25 yards again to push the Dayton lead to nine points, but RedHawk kicker Nicholas Litang answered from 31 yards to make it a one-score game (16-10). And then SEMO quarterback Jesse Hosket hit Trevon Billington from 68 yards for the one score to give SEMI a 17-16 leads with 8:58 left in the third quarter. That’s how the score stayed headed to the fourth.

Dayton’s second blocked punt of the day gave the Flyers the ball and midfield, and nine plays later Kaparos threw his second TD of the day, a nine-yarder to Ryan Skibinski. On its next possession, UD protected with lead with a six-minute, 34-second possession, and added to the lead with Sandler’s fourth field goals, this time from 38 yards.

After a Kaparos pooch punt pinned the RedHawks back on their own 13-yard line with 1:47 left in the game, Hosket went to work, completing seven of eight passes, the last one a seven-yarder to Kristian Wilkerson perfectly placed over Flyer linebacker Jack Crain to make the score 25-23 with 46 seconds remaining. On the two-point conversion, Crain got the upper hand, intercepting Hosket’s pass into the end zone. Forcucci recovered the onside kick, and two plays later, Dayton had a hard-fought win over a scholarship team.

STATS

Tucker Yinger led UD with 141 yards. It was this second straight week of a career-high 24 carries and his second straight week of over 100 yards rushing. He had 107 at Robert Morris.

Sean Proffit added 45 yards on eight rushing attempts.

Quarterback Kyle Kaparos only completed eight passes, but two were for TD’s and he averaged 12.5 yards per completion.

Tight end Adam Trautman led the Flyers for the second time this season with three receptions for 30 yards.

Safety David Leisring had a career-high 13 tackles in the win. He also led the Flyers in solo hits (6), intercepted his second pass of the year and broke up another pass.

Redshirt freshman Andrew Lutgens intercepted his first career pass.

Sandler’s four field goals tied a UD record firs set in 1972. He is the seventh Flyer to kick four field goals in a game tying Greg Schwarber (1972), Mike Duvic (1987), John Bianchi (twice in 1990), Tim Duvic (1993), Jesse Obert (2002) and Jason Resch (2004).

Punter Sean Smith averaged 45.7 yards per punt on three punts.

The Flyers blocked two punts (Tim Simon and Cole Kaparos), giving them three blocked kicks in two games this season.

NOTES

Dayton has won 14 consecutive regular-season home games.

The Flyers have not been shutout in 456 straight games, the best active string in college football.

Tucker Yinger became the 25th Dayton player to rush for over 1,500 yards in his career during the SEMO game. He now has 1,577 yards, 23rd all-time at UD, in just 20 career games.

The Flyers return home next Saturday to play Duquesne on Parent’s Weekend. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET.