Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Florida Keys

Hurricane Irma, a strong category 4 hurricane  is making landfall in the Florida Keys this morning.  Here are the latest coordinates on Irma.  Position is 24.6 N  81.5 W or 20 miles ESE of Key West, Florida.  It is moving NNW at 8 mph.  Maximum sustained winds are at 130 mph.  The pressure is 929 mb or 27.43″.  Landfall occurred at 9:10 AM at Cudjoe Key.  A wind gust of 106 mph was reported from National Key Deer Refuge in Big Pine Key.

Much of Florida is experiencing tropical storm force winds and very heavy rain.  Storm surge will be a major factor especially for Florida’s west coast later this afternoon. Residents are encouraged to remain in their shelter in place until the storm passes.  This is a dangerous situation.  Hundreds of thousands are without power.  A second landfall is expected on the west coast of Florida later today.

 

Hurricane Irma

