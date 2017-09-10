Local man keeps close tabs on 50+ family members in Irma’s path

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local man has been keeping close tabs on several of his family members who live in several locations all around Florida.

Dennis Alford is resident in Dayton, who’s actually from Florida. He has over 50 family members, including his 84-year-old mother, who live in places like Tampa, Miami and Orlando. For the time being all of them are safe, hunkering down in their homes, riding out the storm.

Strong winds whipped through the Florida coast. In Key Largo, waves were seen crashing into this fence. In Miami, the downtown is under 2 feet of water. In Key West, a large storm surge was caught on video.

Back here at home, Dennis Alford anxiously waited for his family in Florida to pick up.

His family is spread all across the state. His brother-in-law Tyron has been hunkering down in Miami.

“From where we are, we’ve just been getting the wind,” Tyron Karlis said. “A lot of damage to the palm trees and ponds, but no major damage from where I am.”

Jordan: “How are you feeling?”

Alford: “Just worried. Biting my nails. Just watching, wondering, trying to stay in touch with everybody you can. Just worried because that’s all my family down there.”

Alford has been keeping close tabs on his family since early Saturday, routinely checking in every few hours.

“There the ones,” Dennis Alford said. “They’re basically there. Shelter in. Boarded in.”

All of his family decided to ride out the storm. They’re worried if they evacuate they could be stranded on the highway because some gas stations are running out of gas.

Alford’s family is one of millions of others in Florida, hoping for no damage or flooding, but preparing for anything.

Jordan: “In the 50 years that they have lived there, they say this is the strongest?”

Dennis “Yeah.”

Alford’s 86-year-old mother lives in Panama City. He was able to get in touch with her and she is safe. They’re now working to locate a shelter, where she can go to safely ride out this storm.