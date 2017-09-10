Local man worried about family in Florida

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man told 2 NEWS Sunday he is worried about his more than 50 family members living in Florida.

Dennis Alford grew up in Florida and lived there for 25 years. Alford now lives in Dayton and says his family is spread across the state of Florida.

Alford says they are all safe for now and he has been checking with them every few hours. Alford said his family boarded up their homes, stocked up on supplies and are riding out the storm.

He says his family told him traffic was too congested and some gas stations had run out of fuel.

When asked what he was feeling, Dennis Alford said he is, “just worried. Just watching, wondering, trying to stay in touch with everybody you can. Just worried because that’s all my family down there.”

Alford said he was most concerned about his 84-year-old mother and 86-year-old aunt who both live in Panama City Beach. They are doing well for the time being and Alford is working to find shelter for them.