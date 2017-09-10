Program encourages reading with a tasty incentive

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – An event encouraging children to read is an example of What’s Working in the Miami Valley.

McDonald’s and Project Read hosted a book drive Sunday at The Greene.

People dropped off new and gently used children’s books in exchange for a free Happy Meal Book.

Ronald McDonald himself was there for story time.

Lisa Duyson told 2 NEWS, “September is National Literacy Month which is a huge month. It’s a time that we reflect on those who aren’t able to read and we want to lift those up that are learning to read. So McDonald’s recognizes that and it’s their mission to have a happy meal book in every child’s hands.”

Project Read is committed to building literacy in the Miami Valley.

 

