Shed fire spreads to vacant home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews were called to Lorain Avenue near Pritz Avenue around 11:00 Sunday morning for a house fire.

When firefighters arrived they found a storage shed behind the house fully engulfed in flames. The fire then reached the back of the vacant home.

Dayton Fire Battalion Chief David Wright said, “I actually believe the first call from what I understand came from somebody up on the highway who saw the heavy column of smoke and then we very quickly got calls from neighbors.”

Firefighters put the blaze out quickly and no one was hurt.