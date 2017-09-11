11 flights in, out of Dayton International Airport cancelled in wake of Irma

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Flight cancellations now numbering in the thousands following Irma’s destructive path.

Major airport hubs in Atlanta, Charlotte and Miami have all been shut down in the wake of tropical storm Irma. Dayton international airport, which has several direct flights to those cities, has had nearly a dozen flights cancelled Monday.

All flights in and out of Dayton traveling to Atlanta and Charlotte were cancelled around 1PM. Meanwhile, air traffic remains halted at airports across Florida as crews begin to assess the damage Irma left behind.

In total Dayton International Airport had 11 flights coming in and out of Atlanta, Charlotte or parts of Florida canceled or delayed.