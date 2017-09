DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force ended a month long drug trafficking investigation where they arrested two people Monday.

Detectives searched inside a Dayton residence on the 470 block of South Kilmer Street and seized fentanyl, marijuana and cash.

Clarence Brown III, 31, and Kawaii Wilson were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail and they are facing possession of drug charges.