Aircraft carrier to assist Irma Florida recovery

By Published:
Water rises in a neighborhood after Hurricane Irma brought floodwaters to Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Navy is sending an aircraft carrier to Key West to provide emergency services.

An update from Monroe County describes “an astounding recovery effort” taking place in the Florida Keys.

The USS Lincoln aircraft carrier will be anchored off Key West to provide emergency services, and three other Navy vessels are en route.

Officials said the National Guard has arrived in the island chain, and state transportation officials have cleared six of 42 bridges as safe for travel. However, roads remain closed because of debris, and fuel is still a concern. There is no water, power or cell service in the Keys.

