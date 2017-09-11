Big tree falls on building owned by South Carolina governor

In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma approaches Anguilla on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. The most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history has roared into the Caribbean, its winds ripping off roofs and knocking out phones. It's on a path toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly hitting Florida. (NOAA via AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (AP) -As South Carolina’s governor was issuing warnings about Tropical Storm Irma for the state’s residents, the the progress of Tropical Storm Irma, the storm toppled a massive oak tree on an apartment building he owns.

Gov. Henry McMaster says a massive oak tree fell on an apartment building he owns in Columbia around noon Monday.

McMaster says the college students living at the apartments are safe. The governor says “no one suspected it might fall,” but the tree destroyed two apartments in the two-story building.

The Columbia Fire Department says the fallen tree has left up to eight people without a home, but no one was injured.

One displaced resident told WIS-TV the tree crashed through her apartment to the one below, taking furniture with it.

