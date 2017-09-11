Caught on cam: Truck charges protesters

By Published:

VANCOUVER, Wash. (NBC NEWS) – The driver of a large truck was stopped and detained by police after accelerating twice past a group of counter-protesters in Vancouver, Washington Sunday afternoon.

The driver was not charged with a crime and has been released, Vancouver Police said.

The incident occurred following a rally by members of the conservative group Patriot Prayer. Counter-protesters followed the group to the rally along the waterfront in Vancouver.

After the rally ended, Vancouver police had the members of Patriot Prayer leave eight at a time while shielding them from counter-protesters.

Counter-protesters started following the Patriot Prayer demonstrators through Vancouver. At some point, someone in a large black truck drove aggressively near where counter-protesters had gathered. The truck was almost immediately stopped by police.

Witnesses say the driver went around the block to confront the group of protesters again before police detained him.

