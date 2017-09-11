Crews respond to deadly car crash near airport

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Investigators responded to a deadly crash near the Dayton International Airport Monday morning.

It happened on the entrance ramp of I-70 East from Dayton Airport Access Road.

According to authorities, one person was killed in a one vehicle accident.

Officials say it appears the driver lost control and ended up in the trees.

OSP troopers said they don’t know right now if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The ramp is currently closed while officials investigate.

2 NEWS has a crew on scene and will bring you updated information as it becomes available.