DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on an unlawful sexual conduct with a minor charge on September 8.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Public Information officer, Greg Flannagan, the 15-year-old victim and 22-year-old Yocmejia met on Facebook in 2016.

There is a warrant out for Yocmejia’s arrest and his arraignment is scheduled for September 26.