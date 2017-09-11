FEMA readies Irma aid

(NBC News) The Federal Emergency Management Agency has food and supplies ready for Hurricane Irma survivors, but it may be a while before distribution begins.

“Until the governor tells us, we will not be moving in supplies. So those sheltering in place should be prepared to sustain themselves for awhile,” says acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke.

The top priority now is search and rescue in the Florida Keys, where high winds have made it hard to land helicopters.

Fema almost ran out of money after Hurricane Harvey, but Congress has approved another $15 billion in emergency funding. That will likely run out in a few weeks. Cost estimates for Harvey and Irma are already in the hundreds of billions.