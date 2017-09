SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A house in Springfield caught fire Monday after the landlord used a blow torch to scrape paint off of the house.

Witnesses said they pounded on the door and tried to get everyone out after they saw the fire.

Fire officials said there is significant damage to the house and the lady who lives there will not be able to stay there.

