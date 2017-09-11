First responders to receive free admission at the Newport Aquarium

NEWPORT, Kentucky (WDTN) – First responders across the Miami Valley will receive free admission from September 11 to 17 at an aquarium just across the river from Cincinnati.

The aquarium will provide free admission to police officers, firefighters, EMTs, state troopers, correction officers, 911 dispatchers, and other professionals involved in law enforcement, investigations and emergency response who present a valid government photo I.D.

Family members and friends who accompany police, firefighters and first responders at the aquarium ticket window will be able to receive discounts of $3 off adults and $2 off children (ages 2-12) admission.

