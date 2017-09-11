Food truck rally raises money to support owner of “The Wicked ‘Wich”

The owner of a longtime fixture of the Dayton food truck scene is closing at the end of the season. Katie Marks, the owner of “The Wicked ‘Wich” is shutting down, due to recently discovered health concerns, but there’s a way you can help her. Learn more about the food truck rally being held in her honor at Yellow Cab Tavern.
