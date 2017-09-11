Food truck rally raises money to support owner of “The Wicked ‘Wich”

By Published: Updated:

The owner of a  longtime fixture of the Dayton food truck scene is closing at the end of the season. Katie Marks, the owner of “The Wicked ‘Wich” is shutting down, due to recently discovered health concerns, but there’s a way you can help her. Learn more about the food truck rally being held in her honor at Yellow Cab Tavern.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s