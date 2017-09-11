Foodbank to serve local residents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local foodbank from the Miami Valley is hosting a food distribution event for Montgomery County residents Friday.

The Foodbank will be distributing fresh produce and other products at no cost to those in need of help with food at The University of Dayton Arena.

Michelle Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, is looking forward to helping people out in the community.

“There are 95,820 individuals in Montgomery County alone who do not know where their next meal is coming from and we don’t want to see anyone go hungry in the Miami Valley. With support from CareSource, The Foodbank looks forward to serving those in need through this mass distribution.”

CareSource volunteers will be passing out food at the UD area from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. September 15.

The Foodbank works with food pantries across Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties to feed people who qualify for food assistance.