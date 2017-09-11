Former Dayton district fire chief and wife find home with ‘minimal damage’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The former Dayton Fire District Chief and his wife returned to their Florida home Monday surrounded by some tree damage.

Ron Fleming’s wife, Jan, sent pictures of the damage to 2 NEWS Monday afternoon.

“Minimal damage. Big hunk of tree just caught the gutter, missed the air conditioner. It could have been so much worse,” Jan said.

The couple planned to wait out the storm but were forced to leave because of Hurricane Irma. They told 2 NEWS they were staying at a friends house in Fort Myers September 8.

“Once they issued the mandatory evacuation, my wife convinced me that it was fine to go,” said Ron Fleming.

