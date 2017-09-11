Former Dayton district fire chief and wife find home with ‘minimal damage’

By Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Jan Fleming

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The former Dayton Fire District Chief and his wife returned to their Florida home Monday surrounded by some tree damage.

Ron Fleming’s wife, Jan, sent pictures of the damage to 2 NEWS Monday afternoon.

“Minimal damage. Big hunk of tree just caught the gutter, missed the air conditioner. It could have been so much worse,” Jan said.

The couple planned to wait out the storm but were forced to leave because of Hurricane Irma. They told 2 NEWS they were staying at a friends house in Fort Myers September 8.

“Once they issued the mandatory evacuation, my wife convinced me that it was fine to go,” said Ron Fleming.

READ MORE: Former Dayton fire chief hopes his Florida home will be spared by Irma

READ MORE: Former Dayton FD district chief among those evacuating Florida

Fleming Florida house damage

 

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s