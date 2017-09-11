Local businesses continue annual tradition of thanks

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – All across the country people came together to remember the tragic events of 9/11, including the Miami Valley.

From prayer services and 5-K runs to community gatherings, Americans took time to honor those who died 16 years ago.

In Miamisburg, three businesses continued a decade-long tradition.

Ron’s Food Center, Fox Motors and Attorney Richard Denny hosted the annual 9/11 Luncheon for the entire City staff.

The special meal is a way to bring people together to reflect on the events of that tragic day.

The Mayor of Miamisburg, Dick Church said, “The generosity of merchants wanting to step up and do something special, even though it’s far removed from New Your City, we need to thank our city employees daily for what they’re doing.”

Mayor Church also thanked city employees for their hard work following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.