Local kennel taking in dogs displaced by Harvey

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A kennel in the Miami Valley is taking in dogs displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Relief efforts continue in Texas where thousands of families and their pets have been displaced.

A national dog rescue program with ties to the Miami Valley says Texas shelters are overflowing and they are stepping in to help.

Barbara Mattson from the National Pyrenees Rescue said, “We’re always hoping that people can be reunited with their pets after a disaster but if they can’t they need to know that responsible rescues are there to care for the dogs.”

Hurricane Harvey has devastated parts of the Gulf Coast and thousands were forced to evacuate as flood waters swallowed entire neighborhoods.

Mattson says it’s not just people who’ve been affected. “Animals are very severely impacted by these disasters. Laws have just changed recently to allow people to bring their pets with them to shelters but sometimes that doesn’t happen and even if – they do bring their pets and they find that they have lost their homes. Those animals need a place to go.”

Mattson said six Great Pyrenees dogs from Houston will be arriving at Neal Kennels in Springfield September 16 or 17. She said she’s hoping they will be able to find forever homes here in Ohio.

“We’re very happy to bring the dogs up out of the hurricane areas,” Mattson said.

With Irma now churning over Florida as a tropical storm, Mattson says, once the weather there clears they will look into whether any dogs need help.

Mattson said, “Florida is in the future. Right now we’re still trying to move dogs form Texas and that’s what we’re planning to do this weekend.”

If you’re interested in adopting one of the dogs, Neal Kennels is having an adoption event Saturday, September 16, where lots of pets will be looking for a good home.