KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force served a search warrant in the city of Kettering Monday where they arrested one man who is now facing drug charges.

Task Force Detectives raided an apartment on the 5600 block of Coach Drive where they seized a large amount of ecstasy, LSD, xanax bars, two handguns and a ballistic vest.

Andrew Dugdale, 32, was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.