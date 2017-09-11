Ohio jail adjusts review of inmates in light of drug abuse

By Published:

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio jail is adjusting how it processes in-coming inmates because of the state’s ongoing addictions epidemic.

The Richland County Jail started operating a body scanner at the 266-bed facility in Mansfield in April.

Jail administrator Capt. Chris Blunk tells the Mansfield News Journal that defendants with a history of drug abuse or who act strangely on the way to jail are scanned right away.

The jail has also begun tracking numbers of inmate overdoses. Officials monitored 26 opioid-related withdrawals in July and 10 in August.

Treatment center Catalyst Life Services added three staff members in July to the two already working at the jail because of the growing demand for services.

The state says a record 4,050 Ohioans died of drug overdoses last year.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s