Ohio National Guard sending helicopters and crews to aid Irma response

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio National Guard said Monday two Guard helicopters and their crews will leave Monday to stage for potential support to the Hurricane Irma response in Florida.

The 14 crew members and two CH-47 Chinook helicopters from Company B, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment are scheduled to depart at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 11 from the Ohio Army National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility #1, in North Canton, Ohio.

The crews recently returned from providing support to Texas after Hurricane Harvey, including refueling rescue helicopters and delivering food to stranded livestock.

The Chinook is a twin-engine, tandem-rotor, heavy-lift helicopter that can be used to transport personnel, equipment and supplies.

The Ohio Soldiers and helicopters will be staging in South Carolina in preparation to support the response effort in Florida.