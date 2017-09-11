Police investigating after child killed in Madison Township shooting

MADISON TWP, OH (WCMH) — A 3-year-old child is dead on Sunday and neighbors are shaken up after seeing police cars fill the street and crime scene tape surround a home in Madison township.

Madison Township Police say it happened on the 3800 block of Wade Road. Medics and police were called out to the home around 9 o’clock Sunday morning. Police say that a father heard a loud gunshot ran into the living room and found his son on the floor with a gunshot wound.

Captain Jim Dean of Madison Township, “He keeps a loaded firearm in his kitchen for his home protection. He discovered his three-year-old son lying in the living room with a gunshot to the head, the firearm was laying on the floor. Unfortunately, the 3-year-old young man is deceased. Very unfortunate incident on a Sunday morning.”

The boy was taken to children’s hospital and pronounced dead.

Captain Dean adds that the 3-year-old boy was a twin, “The twin brother of the deceased boy was in a bedroom, I believe to the front of the home in a separate bedroom. It’s terrible and not to mention our first responders, we had a police sergeant and one of my officers who actually picked the child up and carried him outside the front door to the medic to rush him to the hospital. So, it’s it’s a pretty terrible incident.”

Ginny Juniper, a neighbor couldn’t believe her eyes, “I came out, there was firetrucks and squads and sheriffs cars. They were putting up crime tape so we knew it had to be bad.”

Chris Bertolina tells NBC4 she watched a male run outside the home as he waved to officers yelling “help help!” Bertolina also says, “The police officer carrying a sheet out to the ambulance and there was blood on the sheet.”

“Guns scare me I don’t like guns and everybody carries them now, and it’s scary to me. Just always afraid. My son has a gun and I’m always afraid one of my granddaughters is going to get a hold of it or something,” said Juniper.

Police are not releasing any names or details at this time on whether or not there’s any charges-stating this is currently still under investigation.