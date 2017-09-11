Police team up to launch hurricane donation drive

By Published:
In this Aug. 30, 2017, photo, barges are secured by tugboats in the flood-swollen Burnet Bay along the Houston Ship Channel in Houston. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – People in Franklin are leading local efforts to help those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Police and fire stations – as well as local schools, have set up collection bins.

Franklin police chief Russ Whitman said the donation drive comes in response to countless inquires from the public about what they can do to help those devastated by the storms.

“We’re going into the heart of the areas affected by the hurricane to provide them with their daily needs – not just today but in to their immediate future until they can get to their new normalcy,” Whitman said.

Soap, deodorant, toothpaste, diapers, and water are just some of items people are asked to donate.

Bins are set up inside the police and fire departments – as well as Franklin schools.

Once the bins are full, a semi-truck will be loaded with supplies and sent south to Texas to help in ongoing recovery efforts.

Whitman says teams will also provide help to Florida, once Irma passes over.

The police department has teamed up with a local ministry called Caring Partners to make the drive happen.

“It’s not a week or so, it’s going to be months to six months, possibly a year until they get back to their new normal and we want to provide anything we can to make that as comfortable as possible for them,” Whitman said. “Because we know if something were to happen up here in Ohio, the rest of the united states would come to our rescue. And we want to be a part of something bigger than ourselves.”

Whitman said they’ll be collecting donations for the next two weeks before its shipped out.

