Pumpkin fest rolls into the Miami Valley

By Published:
Photo provided by Pumpkin Fest

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – One area of the Miami Valley is getting ready for pumpkin picking starting Friday, September 15.

Adventures on the Great Miami River’s Pumpkin Fest in Tipp City will have a 32-acre property for visitors to pick out a free pumpkin and explore the area.

Pumpkin Fest starts September 15 and continues through the month of October with multiple activities for families to enjoy.

Chris Jackson, owner of Adventures on the Geat Miami says he is excited for Pumpkin Fest and hopes it will be great this year.

“It was fun seeing all of those families carving together last year,” Jackson said. We want to be in the business of great memories.”

For more information about the event, you can go to the Adventures on the Great Miami River Facebook page.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s