Pumpkin fest rolls into the Miami Valley

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – One area of the Miami Valley is getting ready for pumpkin picking starting Friday, September 15.

Adventures on the Great Miami River’s Pumpkin Fest in Tipp City will have a 32-acre property for visitors to pick out a free pumpkin and explore the area.

Pumpkin Fest starts September 15 and continues through the month of October with multiple activities for families to enjoy.

Chris Jackson, owner of Adventures on the Geat Miami says he is excited for Pumpkin Fest and hopes it will be great this year.

“It was fun seeing all of those families carving together last year,” Jackson said. We want to be in the business of great memories.”

For more information about the event, you can go to the Adventures on the Great Miami River Facebook page.