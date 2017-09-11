Three communities collecting for Irma victims

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Community members are banding together to do a multi-city collection for those impacted by Irma.

Volunteers from the three cities Xenia, Fairborn and Piqua will be taking two trailers full of supplies to Florida to help Hurricane Irma victims.

Some of the supplies needed are: Cleaning supplies, mops, pet food, rakes, baby wipes, shovels, work gloves, First Aid kits, canned food, gauze, bandages, hand soap, mosquito repellent, baby formula, batteries and flashlights.

The initiative was started by a Xenia family who lost everything during the 1974 tornado. They want to extend a helping hand to those suffering a similar fate in Florida.

Collections will be taken from Lowes in Xenia Monday from 5 to 7 p.m.

The second drop-off location is in Piqua at the American legion from 11A – 9PM

The Two trucks and two trailers will leave Wednesday for Florida.