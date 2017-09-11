Three communities collecting for Irma victims

By Published: Updated:

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Community members are banding together to do a multi-city collection for those impacted by Irma.

Volunteers from the three cities Xenia, Fairborn and Piqua will be taking two trailers full of supplies to Florida to help Hurricane Irma victims.

Some of the supplies needed are: Cleaning supplies, mops, pet food, rakes, baby wipes, shovels, work gloves, First Aid kits, canned food, gauze, bandages, hand soap, mosquito repellent, baby formula, batteries and flashlights.

The initiative was started by a Xenia family who lost everything during the 1974 tornado.  They want to extend a helping hand to those suffering a similar fate in Florida.

Collections will be taken from Lowes in Xenia Monday from 5 to 7 p.m.

The second drop-off location is in Piqua at the American legion from 11A – 9PM

The Two trucks and two trailers will leave Wednesday for Florida.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s