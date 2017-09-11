Vigil focuses on Ohio man with mental illness shot by police

STOW, Ohio (AP) — A candlelight vigil has honored the memory of an Ohio man shot by police by a homeless shelter and drawn attention to the need for mental illness treatment.

About 150 friends and family of shooting victim William Porubsky gathered outside Stow City Hall in northeastern Ohio Sunday night.

Friends have said Porubsky had been sent to a psychiatric ward in the past and diagnosed with schizophrenia

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2xfGEzd ) that Porubsky’s brother, Dan Porubsky, called the incident a failure of the system.

Dan Porubsky says there were many opportunities missed to use resources to prevent the shooting from happening.

Speakers at the vigil included William Porubsky’s friends, his prayer group leader, a pastor and a woman who worked with addicts.

