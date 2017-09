DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re a bride on a budget, T.J. Maxx has a new online Wedding Shop featuring special occasion style for less.

You can find bridal gowns, bridesmaids gowns, shoes, jewelry and even mother-of-the-bride gowns at budget-friendly prices. There’s also a dedicated gift and decor section.

You can find this special feature on the T.J. Maxx website under the wedding shop feature or you can click here to view the wedding dresses.