5 arrested, vehicle seized after Dayton drug raid

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police raided a home Tuesday morning in a drug investigation.

Officers raided a home in the 700 block of Keowee Street around 9:00 am Tuesday morning.

Sergeant John Sullivan with the Dayton Police Department said six people were inside the home at the time of the raid, five were arrested and are being held on various drug charges.

One vehicle was seized and a quantity of drugs was found in the home. The drugs have not yet been identified.

Sullovan said the five arrested will be held in the Montgomery County Jail and more charges may be added after the case is present to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Sullivan credits neighbors for bringing the nuisance property to the attention of law enforcement. He said neighbors are a second pair of eyes for police and they know their neighborhoods better than police and may know things investigators do not.

If you know of a problem home or issue in your neighborhood police encourage you to call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).