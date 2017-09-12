911 caller says teen ‘tackled’ mini library

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to a Dayton neighborhood after someone knocked over a makeshift library.

Officers were called the intersection of Neal Avenue and Richmond Avenue just before 7:00 pm Monday.

A woman called 911 and told them a juvenile had tackled a mini library on the corner and ran away.

The woman told police a teen, approximately 16 or 17 years old, had been standing on the corner shaking the stop sign. He then ran across the street to a makeshift book shelf that is used in the neighborhood as a free library.

According to a police report on the incident, the teen tackled the bookshelf “as if he was a football player.”

The man who lives in the house where the mini library was placed told police his family built the bookshelf and placed it in the yard so passrsby could take free books.

The teen is described as black male, 16 or 17-years-old, 5-feet 7- or 8-inches tall weighing about 140-150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black zip-u hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. The teen has black hair with red tint.

Another teen, also believed to be 16 to 17-years-old, was seen with the suspect. This teen was wearing a gray shirt, shorts and sandals, with short black hair in braids.

Police searched the area but did not find anyone matching those descriptions.

A car window in the area was also broken, but it is not clear if it is connected to this incident.