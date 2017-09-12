Aid, supplies on the way to Florida; 2 NEWS is there

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 445th Airlift Wing of the U.S. Air Force Reserves is heading to Florida to assist with recovery efforts after Hurricane Irma and 2 NEWS is on board.

2 NEWS Reporter Jordan Bowen joined the crew on an Air Force Reserve C-17 when it left early Tuesday morning from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The Airlift Wing made a stop at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey to gather supplies, before taking off again for Orlando.

They’re transporting supplies such as food, water and cots.

Additional crews are on standby, in case they’re needed to assist with recovery efforts as well.

