Aid, supplies on the way to Florida; 2 NEWS is there

By Published:
C-17 taking the 445th Air Lift Wing to Florida to assist with Hurricane Irma recovery. (WDTN Photo/Jordan Bowen)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 445th Airlift Wing of the U.S. Air Force Reserves is heading to Florida to assist with recovery efforts after Hurricane Irma and 2 NEWS is on board.

2 NEWS Reporter Jordan Bowen joined the crew on an Air Force Reserve C-17 when it left early Tuesday morning from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The Airlift Wing made a stop at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey to gather supplies, before taking off again for Orlando.

They’re transporting supplies such as food, water and cots.

Additional crews are on standby, in case they’re needed to assist with recovery efforts as well.

Stay with WDTN.com and 2 NEWS for updates on this story throughout the day.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s