Camera captures Connecticut plane crash

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (NBC News) – One person was injured Monday when a small plane crashed in a Connecticut parking lot.

A security camera captured the crash.

It shows the plane coming in low, catching a wing on a tree, then spinning and slamming to the ground.

Officials say the pilot, 79-year-old Manfred Frost, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Frost told NBC station WVIT he was going to breakfast when the plane crashed.

“I was very fortunate I got out of it without any real injuries,” Forst told NBC Connecticut. “I’m just so thankful.”

Forst said he gave his wife a big kiss when he got home after the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration responded and is investigating the crash.