Careflight called to crash in Darke County

Multi-vehicle crash on Hollansburg-Sampson Road in Arcanum. (WDTN Photo/Zev Orenstein)

ARCANUM, Ohio (WDTN) — Two women were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Darke County

Heavy damage to a vehicle involved in a crash on Hollansburg-Sampson Road in Arcanum. (WDTN Photo/Zev Orenstein)

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says someone called around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday to report a crash in the 8000 block of Hollansburg-Sampson Road in Arcanum.

Authorities say the two vehicles smashed into each other in the middle of the road. One of those vehicles caught on fire after the crash.

The Arcanum Fire Department responded to put out the fire.

Authorities on scene say someone driving by stopped to help the woman out of the car that was on fire.

Careflight was called to the scene of the crash as well.

One woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The other was taken to Wayne Healthcare for treatment. Authorities say both women are expected to recover from their injuries.

Hollansburg-Sampson Road is closed at the point of the accident due to gas and debris in the road. The road is expected to reopen soon.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

