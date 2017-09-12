Confirmed case of puppy-spread illness in The Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public health officials are now sending out a warning about an infection that can be spread from puppies to people.

Officials say man’s best friend is responsible for 18 confirmed cases of Campylobacter in the state.

Dan Suffoletto of Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health said it’s spread through contact with dog poop, and there’s a confirmed case right here in the Miami Valley.

“Right now we have a report of one local case here in Montgomery County,” Suffoletto said. “Although, we can’t say whether it’s linked to any case throughout Ohio. It’s just that we have one here in Montgomery County, at this time.”

Nationwide, the CDC is reporting 39 cases.

“Some of the symptoms are fever, stomach aches and pains and diarrhea – particularly that can be bloody,” Suffoletto said.

“We recommend that people wash their hands thoroughly after playing with puppies or kittens. And particularly parents, out there, we want to make sure if you’re letting your children play with animals – you want to make sure they wash their hands completely after playing with them, as well.”

The CDC has linked the infection to puppies sold at Petland stores.

Of the 39 people infected: the CDC says 12 are Petland employees, and 27 have either purchased a puppy at Petland, visited Petland, or visited or live in a home with a puppy bought at that store.

But Petland noted in a statement: “The CDC stated that ‘regardless of where they came from, any puppy and dog’ can carry the germ.”

It added: the CDC has not identified any failures of Petland’s operating system that would lead to any infections.

If you think your dog may be infected, take it to a vet, and if you think you may have been exposed to the infection, visit your doctor.

