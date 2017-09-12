Demolition on old Hewitt Soap Factory nearly completion

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Demolition on the old Hewitt soap factory in Dayton is nearing completion.

Green City Demolition is clearing out the section of the factory that was destroyed during the fire last December.

City leaders approved $700,000 in June to have the factory and two other vacant properties torn down.

In a statement city leaders said once demolition is completed the tentative plan is to fill the area with grass and fence off the remainder of the building that will not be demolished. The building owner will be responsible for anything further.

The proposed timeframe for completion was 6-8 weeks, so the road will be closed for another 2-3 weeks.