Dozens pulled from Irma’s floodwaters

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/NBC News) – First responders near Orlando rescued dozens of people Monday after heavy rain from Hurricane Irma sent rivers and creeks over their banks.
Forty-five people in Seminole County had to be rescued when the Little Wekiva River overflowed.
“We saw the water coming up. The next thing I knew my car was under water, the next thing I knew everything was under water,” said Angel Hicks.
Rescuers used a kayak to get one woman with mobility issues to dry land. Others were placed onto a high water rig and driven out.
Some of those who were rescued say they’ve never been through flooding like this before.