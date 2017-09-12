Florida police warn of post-Irma scams

MIAMI (AP) — Police across Florida are warning of scams in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said in a news release that two men posing as power company workers stole nearly $13,000 in jewelry from a 95-year-old woman.

Slater says the woman was sitting in her living room with the front door open Monday afternoon when the men walked in. They told the woman they were checking switches to restore power. She told police one man remained in the living room while she escorted the other man through the house, flipping light switches.

According to a police report, the men told the woman her power would come on shortly. She later discovered that her jewelry and some cash had been stolen.

Police say there is no reason for anyone with a power company to enter individual homes at this time. Any power company officials will be credentialed and most will be driving vehicles marked with company signage.