Investigation sought after Ohio man’s arrest caught on video

By Published:
police-lights-night_1384196294276_4084896_ver1.0_640_480

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Community activists are demanding an investigation into the arrest of an Ohio man after cellphone video showed officers kicking and punching the man.

Protesters brought their concerns to Columbus City Council Monday where they called for the firing of officers involved in the incident.

At issue was the Sept. 1 arrest of Timothy Davis inside a Columbus convenience store where officers tried to arrest him on a warrant alleging he assaulted an officer last year.

Video shows officers struggling to subdue Davis and eventually punching and kicking him.

Police spokesman Sgt. Dean Worthington said use of force depends on a suspect’s behavior and police policy does allow for punching and kicking.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Davis.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s