Irma’s trail of destruction

(NBC News) – Florida residents are getting their first look at the staggering damage left by Hurricane Irma.

The storm slammed into the Keys as a Category Four hurricane, with the storm surge pushing homes off their foundation, boats onto roads, and toppling RV’s and trailers.

“It’s going to take months, maybe years to get this cleaned up,” said Keys resident Bryan Holley.

Holley is one of the estimated 10,000 thousand who refused to leave the Keys. He now says he wishes he’d heeded the warnings.

“Not going to do another one,” he said.

The storm knocked out power to more than 7-million people, too much for the states largest energy provider to handle.

“It’s also the first storm, by the way, that has impacted all 27 thousand square miles and 35 counties that we serve across Florida. It is a magnitude that we just haven’t seen before,” said Florida Power and Light CEO Eric Silagy.

The fast moving water pushed by hurricane force winds left a path of destruction and flooding into the Carolinas.

